Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $50,961,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 41,979.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 460.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 69,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,492,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $143.03 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

