Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Short Interest Update

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,241,100 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 11,871,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,640.3 days.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
Westpac Banking stock opened at C$18.53 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of C$12.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.02.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
