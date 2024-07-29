Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $31.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE WY opened at $31.60 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $81,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

