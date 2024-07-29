William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

