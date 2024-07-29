William Blair Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2027 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

