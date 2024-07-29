William Blair Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $14.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.51. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $290.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.65 and a 200-day moving average of $282.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,295,101. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

