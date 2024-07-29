Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $283.09 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.14. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

