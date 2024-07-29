Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.36. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $283.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.