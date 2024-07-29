Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.85.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 497,065 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after acquiring an additional 301,528 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $110.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

