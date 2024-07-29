WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Amazon.com by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

