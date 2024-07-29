WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. StockNews.com cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.41.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.16 on Friday. WW International has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $91.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

