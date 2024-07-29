Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,225,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 11,931,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,172.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.71 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

