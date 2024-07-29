Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Xperi has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million.

XPER opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Xperi has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

