Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Yum China by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 413.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Yum China by 23,769.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 2.6 %

YUMC stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

About Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.