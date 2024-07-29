Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $422.00 to $396.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $256.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

