Zacks Research Comments on Omnicell, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Omnicell in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Omnicell by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

