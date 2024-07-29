Zacks Research Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $155.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.82. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $18,171,039 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

