Zacks Research Weighs in on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $14.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.46. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHI opened at $176.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $180.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

