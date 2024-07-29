Zacks Research Weighs in on Elevance Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Elevance Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.79. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.81 EPS.

ELV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $527.50 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.22 and a 200 day moving average of $516.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

