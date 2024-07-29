Zacks Research Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.09. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

IDEX Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IEX opened at $206.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

