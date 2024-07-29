Zacks Research Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.09. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

NYSE IEX opened at $206.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

