Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Zhongchao Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.19 on Monday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.
Zhongchao Company Profile
