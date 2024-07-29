ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZimVie Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
ZimVie Profile
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
