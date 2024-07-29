ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.12. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 96,602 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 275.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 63,483 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 341,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

