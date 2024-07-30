1,001,816 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,001,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of NetEase at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $164,307,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NetEase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 804.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $59,354,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

