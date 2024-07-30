1,123 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 736.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101,543 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

