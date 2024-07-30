1,190,859 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,392,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.70% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of EDU opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

