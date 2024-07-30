12,622 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 162,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $718.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

