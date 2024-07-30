21,593 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 122,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,602.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 244.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 49,921 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

