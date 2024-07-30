2,231 Shares in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 47.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.74. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $157.99. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

