3,434 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,739,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

