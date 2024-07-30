3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

