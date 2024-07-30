3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 357,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 20.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

