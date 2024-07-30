3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.57.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

