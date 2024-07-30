3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMM. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $125.26 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

