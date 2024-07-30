3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded at Argus

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

