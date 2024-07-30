5,000 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.