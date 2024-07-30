742 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Winmark by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Trading Down 2.8 %

Winmark stock opened at $393.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.73. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $330.25 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

