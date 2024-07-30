ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.