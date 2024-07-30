Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 191.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $338.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

