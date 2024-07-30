Adient (ADNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Adient has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.