Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,210 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $696,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

