Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $165,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Paramount Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

