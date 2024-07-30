Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,913 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after buying an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 906,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

