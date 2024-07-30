Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

