Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $950,000 Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,818 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

