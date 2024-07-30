Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $950,000 Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,818 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

(Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.