Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Paradigm Capital upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.