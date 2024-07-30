Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,061 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 183,338 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.38% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $112,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

