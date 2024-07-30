Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AL opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AL. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

