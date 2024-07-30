Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

AL stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,834,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Air Lease by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,902 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,169,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,119,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

