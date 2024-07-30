Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIN opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

